Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $3,650,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,591,000 after buying an additional 273,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LSI opened at $128.66 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

