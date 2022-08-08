Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

