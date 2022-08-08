Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

