Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 394,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.