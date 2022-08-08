Banco Santander S.A. Sells 759 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EWL stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

