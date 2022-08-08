Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Star Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Stock Performance

SGU opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.62. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

In other Star Group news, CFO Richard Ambury purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,923.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

