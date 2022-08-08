NEXGEL (NXGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

NEXGEL Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ NXGL opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. NEXGEL has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About NEXGEL

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.