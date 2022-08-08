AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Networks Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after acquiring an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

