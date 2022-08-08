AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
AMC Networks Stock Down 12.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
