TransAlta (TSE:TA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46), reports. The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$13.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.39. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TA. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.