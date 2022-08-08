Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

