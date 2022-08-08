U.S. Well Services (USWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.38) earnings per share.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of USWS opened at $5.60 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of U.S. Well Services

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Well Services from $27.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $214,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.