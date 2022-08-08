Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.15 EPS.

Stericycle Stock Up 6.9 %

SRCL opened at $50.53 on Monday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

