Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07), reports. The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

POW stock opened at C$34.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$23.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.47 and a 1 year high of C$44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04, a current ratio of 99.23 and a quick ratio of 84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

