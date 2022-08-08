Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.
Shares of FLR opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.
In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
