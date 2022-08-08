Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Shares of FLR opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $2,019,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

