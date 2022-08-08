Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Releases Earnings Results

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Almaden Minerals

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

