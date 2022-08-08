Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

