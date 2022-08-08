London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($122.53) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($126.21) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.73) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($112.45).

LSEG opened at GBX 8,342 ($102.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,506.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,543.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,496.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,546 ($104.72).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

