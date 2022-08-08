Sunlight Financial (SUNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sunlight Financial has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, analysts expect Sunlight Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 567,581 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,891,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,217 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 89.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 198,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 93,416.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUNL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

