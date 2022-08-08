Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Patriot National Bancorp Price Performance

Patriot National Bancorp stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patriot National Bancorp

About Patriot National Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNBK Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.