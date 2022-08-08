Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,301 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.