Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$627.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.97 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Harmonic Stock Up 0.4 %

HLIT opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.