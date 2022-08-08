OppFi (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.50 on Monday. OppFi has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
