OppFi (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.50 on Monday. OppFi has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,848 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,705.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $159,475.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 157,712 shares of company stock valued at $495,254 over the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

