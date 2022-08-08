Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $1.70 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

