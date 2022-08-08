First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $89.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.