Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect Fuel Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

