IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Stock Up 19.4 %

NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IM Cannabis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IM Cannabis stock. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank INC owned approximately 0.34% of IM Cannabis worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

