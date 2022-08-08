IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Stock Up 19.4 %
NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
