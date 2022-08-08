Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-5.00 EPS.

WAB stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

