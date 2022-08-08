Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.70-$5.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.70-5.00 EPS.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %
WAB stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $100.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.