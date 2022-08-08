aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

LIFE stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.