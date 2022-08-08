KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,860 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kestner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,553.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services Profile

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.