Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $165.04 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.