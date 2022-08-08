Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE OKE opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

