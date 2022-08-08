Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics Stock Performance

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

