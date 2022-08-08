Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,048 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

PZN opened at $9.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $701.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

