Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

UniFirst Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $192.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.34. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.16). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

