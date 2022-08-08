Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth $5,510,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

HMN stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

