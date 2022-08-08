Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

