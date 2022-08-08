iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.