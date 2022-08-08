Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 19,185 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 47,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

