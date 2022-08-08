Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 19,685 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $78,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.