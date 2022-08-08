Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avnet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Avnet Trading Down 1.7 %

Avnet Announces Dividend

Shares of AVT opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.