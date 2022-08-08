Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 13,085 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in EnerSys by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $5,920,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3,112.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 72,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ENS opened at $68.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

