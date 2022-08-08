ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

