Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

