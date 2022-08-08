Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

