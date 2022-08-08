Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Manchester United by 15.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Shares of MANU stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $607.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Manchester United Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.95%.
Manchester United Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
