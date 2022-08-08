Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.98 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

