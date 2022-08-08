OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.11 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

