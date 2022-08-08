Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,335 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

