Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 88,599 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.72 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

