Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 71,321 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,321 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.